One Aloha ‘porch pirate’ caught, 2nd still at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of 2 women sought for stealing $3000 in packages from an Aloha porch is behind bars and police want the public’s help to find the other woman.

Courtney Freymuller was arrested on an unrelated charge in Hillsboro on June 23, about 4 days after the packages were stolen around SW 170th and Farmington Road. The 33-year-old is now charged with 1st-degree theft.

The other woman was identified as Shawna Boyd of Beaverton. The 29-year-old was also captured on the same surveillance camera as Freymuller, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.0111.