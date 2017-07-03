Men selling gun in Woodlawn Park shot, robbed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were shot and seriously wounded in a late Sunday night shooting in Northeast Portland during a meeting with as many as 3 other men to sell them a gun.

The meeting in Woodlawn Park took place shortly before 11 p.m., Portland police said. Instead, the sellers were shot and had their gun stolen. The suspects then ran out of the park.

Officers arrived and put tourniquets on the men’s wounds and rushed them by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call PPB robbery detectives at 503.823.0405.