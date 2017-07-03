Lanes of Broadway Bridge closed for 6 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The two outside traffic lanes on the Broadway Bridge closed at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 3, for a six-month project that will replace four large steel wheels that help open and close the drawbridge for ships to pass.

According to Multnomah County, which owns the bridge, the two inside traffic lanes and both sidewalks will remain open at most times. MAX bus and Portland Streetcar service will continue during construction. Some weekend and night bridge closures will be needed.

The Broadway is a rare type of bridge called a Rall-wheel double-leaf drawbridge. It uses four large steel wheels to roll back and engage larger weights that lift its two center spans. The design is complex, but it opens faster and uses less energy than other bridges of its era. It also allows ships of any height to pass.