Instead of hooker, man robbed, shot at in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who thought he was going to a Hillsboro home to meet a prostitute was instead robbed and shot at as he ran away, police told KOIN 6 News.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 1220 Roundelay Road in Hillsboro. Police said the man found an ad on Backpage.com for this prostitute and arranged a meeting at this location.

But when he arrived, a man between 25 and 30 years old with short black hair and tattoos on his arms robbed him. The victim said women were in the house at the time, and as he ran down the street the suspect began shooting.

He was not hit by the gunfire.

A search warrant will soon be served on the house, police said.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.