3-car crash kills 1, injures child in McMinnville

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — Three vehicles crashed on Hwy 99W about a mile south of McMinnville, killing one person and seriously injuring others, including a child that was airlifted for treatment.

The involved vehicles were a Pontiac with 4 people inside; an SUV carrying 3 people; and a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer, the Oregon State Police told KOIN 6 News.

The Pontiac slowed or stopped to turn left and was hit from behind by the pickup truck. The oncoming SUV hit the Pontiac, while the pickup truck lost its trailer and went off the road and into a nearby home.

.@ORStatePolice says 3 cars involved. Pontiac rearended by truck towing trailer, went in to oncoming traffic hitting SUV #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/2CiYhPMSTB — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) July 3, 2017

The passenger in the right front seat of the Pontiac died at the scene, officials said. There were 2 children in the backseat, and one of them was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Another medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a McMinnville hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Investigators believe that driver to be at fault in this crash.

