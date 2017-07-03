Driver dies after hitting parked car in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was killed Monday evening after crashing into a parked car in Southeast Portland, according to police.

The man was reportedly driving on SE 96th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when he hit the parked car, which was unoccupied at the time, Portland Police Bureau said.

He was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the car wasn’t injured, police said.

SE 96th Avenue was expected to be closed in both directions for several hours.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.