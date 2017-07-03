Deputies search for Aloha domestic assault suspect

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple domestic assault cases in Aloha.

Deputies with Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they were looking for Adam Coble on Monday in connection with an assault near SW 196th and Madeline Street.

He was reportedly involved in another domestic incident 2 days earlier.

Coble is described as a white man, 5’10” tall, 240 pounds with face tattoos.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.