Armed man tries to steal helicopter at Hillsboro airport

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed masked man tried to steal a helicopter from the Hillsboro Airport after firing a shot in the air, but died after an encounter with the Hillsboro police.

The man jumped the fence surrounding the airport property and came upon a helicopter with a student pilot, Hillsboro police told KOIN 6 News. The suspect pointed the gun at them and fired a shot into the air. They left the helicopter.

DEVELOPING: Man in mask hops this fence at Hillsboro airport. Shoots a round in the air. People in helicopter gets out. Tries to steal it. pic.twitter.com/B5NeF15wpT — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) July 3, 2017

But police arrived quickly and the suspect jumped back over the fence to Cornell, crossed the street and ran into a field. The suspect was shot, authorities said. Life-saving measures were put into place but an official with the FAA told KOIN 6 News the suspect died.

Witness describes what he saw at Hillsboro airport. pic.twitter.com/FzSYKB9HYg — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) July 3, 2017

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. and was witnessed by the director of public safety and security for the Port of Portland.

Christopher Neal told KOIN 6 News he was with his family watching planes come in at the Hillsboro Airport when he saw the man, wearing a gray hoodie, walk across the street.

“Immediately I thought, ‘It’s a little hot to have this hoodie on,’ and just as he walks by our car and looks at us and just got past that’s when he pulled the gray mask over his face,” Neal told KOIN 6 News.

The man hopped over the airport fence and began to run inside. Neal said he packed up his family and took off but got on his phone.

He did not see the exchange between the employee and the man. The said suspect had his hands in his pockets, and Neal said “you could tell he had something” in them.

The suspect was described as a white man about 5-feet-8 who wore dark pants a gray sweater and a gray mask.

The FBI told KOIN 6 News they are aware of the situation at the Hillsboro Airport and are working in coordination with local authorities.

PER HILLSBORO PD: Suspect's body on the other side of the red crime tape. Was shot, after trying to run away from police. pic.twitter.com/vT8XOQ9gWV — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) July 3, 2017