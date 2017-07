SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old girl was killed Monday evening after she was hit by a car while crossing a Salem street, police said.

Shatamera Pruden was reportedly at Commercial Street SE and Royvonne Avenue SE just minutes before 6 p.m. when she was hit by an FJ Cruiser.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.