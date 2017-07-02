Water main break causes sinkhole on Hwy 212

DAMASCUS, Ore. (KOIN) — Hwy 212 in Clackamas County was completely shut down Sunday evening after a massive sinkhole opened up, deputies said.

Reports indicated the sinkhole on Hwy 212 near SE Foster Road was as wide as 20 feet, according to a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweet. A water main break reportedly caused the sinkhole to open up.

The highway was expected to be closed for hours while repairs were made.

A boil water notice was issued for Damascus residents who lost water due to the main break on Hwy 212. For details on the boil water notice, click here.

HEALTH ALERT — PLEASE RT. Boil water notice issued because of the sinkhole caused by water main break in Damascus on Hwy 212. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/ibffLcBYRS — Anna Canzano (@Anna_Canzano) July 3, 2017

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.