Paraglider dies after accident at Cape Lookout

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KOIN) — A paraglider died Saturday afternoon after launching himself from a cliff overlooking the beach at Cape Lookout State Park.

Oregon State Police identified the paraglider as 53-year-old Clifton Westin.

According to the preliminary investigation, Westin was trying to launch himself from a cliff when he quickly started to fall toward the rocks directly below.

Westin was seen on the rocks after falling before being washed into the ocean. Authorities were unable to reach Westin from the shore, so the U.S Coast Guard launched a helicopter and a motor lifeboat from the Tillamook Bay Station.

The lifeboat crew recovered Westin, however, he was unresponsive when they brought him on board.

Medical personnel performed lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. Westin was pronounced dead a short time later.