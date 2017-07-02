Man accused of pulling gun during OfferUp robbery

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KOIN) — Investigators are working to identify a man accused of pulling a gun on 2 people who responded to an online ad for a cellphone.

The suspect reportedly listed a cellphone on OfferUp and agreed to meet the interested buyers Saturday at a Hazel Dell sports complex, sheriff’s deputies said.

But when they arrived, the suspect reportedly pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from them. One victim snapped a photo of the man.

He is described as a black man between 20-30 years old, 5’7″ tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts should call 360.989.7803.