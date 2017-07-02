Early morning 2-car crash in Gresham injures 5

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Two vehicles collided in an early morning crash Sunday, critically injuring 5 people.

The Multnomah County Vehicular Crimes team responded to the scene near Northwest Division Street and Bella Vista Place.

The 5 injured were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Although police are in the early stages of the investigation, officer Jared Hansen of the Traffic Division said alcohol was a contributing factor in Sunday morning’s crash.

Due to the crash, traffic on Division Street between Northwest Riverview Avenue and Northwest Towle Road is expected to be closed for at least 2 hours.