DUII driver causes T-bone crash, 2 injured

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old man’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he caused a crash early Sunday morning, deputies said.

Edmund Scott was driving a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe around 1:40 a.m. when he ran a red light and crashed into the side of a 2015 Toyota Camry at SW Bany Road and SW 170th Avenue, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The T-bone crash left 2 people with non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to local hospitals where they were treated and released.

Scott was arrested and charged with DUII and 2 counts of fourth-degree assault.