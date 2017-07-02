16-year-old hit, killed by BNSF train in Washington

SKAMANIA CO., Wash. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old girl was killed Sunday after being hit by a BNSF Railway train in the Columbia River Gorge, officials confirmed.

The teen was reportedly walking north along the tracks just a mile west of the Bridge of the Gods when the train approached the area around noon.

An operator noticed the girl and started applying the train’s emergency brakes, but it was too late. The train struck and killed her, making her the 9th person to die on BNSF Railway tracks in Washington state this year, KOIN 6 News learned.

The crash caused 4 other trains in the area to be temporarily delayed.

It is unclear why the girl was walking on the tracks.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.