Univ. of Oregon fraternity suspended 1 year for hazing

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon has suspended a fraternity for one year after it was caught hazing in the spring.

The Register-Guard reports the hazing involved intentional embarrassment, physical activity as punishment and coerced use of alcohol and marijuana.

University officials determined the Chi Psi chapter had violated the student conduct code and suspended the fraternity until Aug. 15, 2018.

The fraternity will lose university recognition and all privileges that come with it, including hosting or participating in social activities, taking part in intramural competitions and earning any school awards or honors for the next year.

The university has 21 fraternities and 12 sororities.

Three of the fraternities are suspended. Another six fraternities and two sororities are on probation or other discipline.