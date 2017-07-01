Thieves steal from school fireworks fundraiser

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are on the hunt for the thief who made off with thousands of dollars in donations from a David Douglas School fundraising project in SE Portland.

Thieves broke into the David Douglas Dad’s Club’s fireworks stand, stealing more than $2,500 in cash, merchandise and equipment.

The club makes about $15,000 a year with the fireworks stand and donates the money to school organizations that request money.

“We are all volunteers, all the money goes toward students and for scholarships, we are not paid employees,” Randall Sewell, of the Dad’s Club, said. “And so you just kind of wonder why would someone do that for an organization that is helping the community?”

The fireworks fundraiser makes up about half of the club’s total fundraising and what was stolen could have been used for scholarships for 5 students.

The club hopes to raise back what it lost with help from the community. You can contribute with donations directly in the “tip jar” at the stand at SE 115th and Division Street.