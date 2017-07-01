Shots fired into car, injuring woman in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, Portland police said.

Officers heard gunshots near SE 117th Avenue and Stark Street at 1:46 p..m and found the victim in a car near SE 112th Avenue and Stark Street.

Police said a suspect fired shots from a passing car into the victim’s car but police don’t know why the victim was targeted. Police later found a potential suspect vehicle near the scene but it was empty.

The victim was taken to the hospital but her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is asked to call 503.823.3333.