Retail in Multnomah Village Apartments announced

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The developer behind the mixed-use complex, to be completed this fall, says the retail spaces will be filled with local bagel and burger chains

Urban Asset Advisors, the developers building a mixed-use apartment complex on Southwest Capitol Highway, have announced the names of retail tenants coming to the Village late this fall.

Spielman Bagels and Little Big Burger will occupy the two retail spaces on the lower floor of the four-story apartment complex, located at 7707 S.W. Capitol Highway.

Rumors had circulated that the local ice-cream favorite Salt and Straw was moving in, but the developers confirmed to The Connection on Friday that the burger and bagel joints will occupy the new spaces.

Spielman Bagels is a local chain, with locations on Northwest Lovejoy, Southeast Division and Northeast Broadway. According to its website, the restaurant started in 1996 in Hillsboro.

Little Big Burger is a larger chain, with a number of locations in Portland and outlets in Eugene, Hillsboro and Beaverton.

When the apartment complex was initially proposed, the Multnomah Village Neighborhood Association pushed back on some of the key elements of the structure, namely that it was to be four stories tall and didn’t include at least one parking space per household. In the end, the development proposal was found to be in line with city code, and the project continued relatively unchanged.

The Multnomah Village Apartments are slated for completion by Thanksgiving.

