Rascal Rodeo shines light on those with special needs

Molalla's Rascal Rodeo is an event to show how capable those with special needs are. (Courtesy of Rascal Rodeo)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kids of all ages showed up for Molalla’s 6th Annual Rascal Rodeo — an event for those with special needs to show they are loved, cared for, accepted and can do many things some say they can’t do.

Around 100 people between ages 2 and 68 participated on July 1.

“We encourage you to bring the whole family and neighborhood to help cheer on the participants and help others see just how capable the ‘disabled’ are,” organizers said on the Facebook event page.

The event is sponsored by Farmers Insurance in Hillsboro.

