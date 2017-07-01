Oregon Duck Darren Carrington arrested for DUII

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington is on indefinite team suspension after his arrest Saturday morning on a DUII charge in Eugene.

Carrington, a 22-year-old senior player for coach Willie Taggart, reportedly was arrested at 3:15 a.m. He hit a drive-through window at McDonald’s, 659 East Broadway.

“We are continuing to gather facts in this matter,” Taggart said in a statement.

Carrington missed the 2014 national championship game and the first six games of the 2015 UO season on suspension after failing an NCAA drug test.

He caught three touchdown passes in the 2017 spring game.

