Nolasco throws three-hitter in Angels’ win over Mariners

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Ricky Nolasco pitched a three-hitter for his second straight scoreless outing, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Saturday night.

Nolasco (4-9) did not walk a batter and struck out seven in his first complete game of the season.

He was coming off 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, a stark turnaround from a disappointing stretch that left manager Mike Scioscia defending Nolasco’s place in the rotation. Nolasco leads the American League with 23 home runs allowed.

This was his sixth career shutout, and the first by an Angels pitcher this season. Andrelton Simmons hit a solo home run off Seattle rookie Sam Gaviglio (3-3) in the second to give Los Angeles the early lead.

The Angels added one more in the third when Ben Revere singled, stole second and scored on Cameron Maybin’s base hit.