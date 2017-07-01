Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Mary Coit was last seen Friday afternoon, between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., in the parking lot of her apartment complex in the area of Southeast 158th Avenue and Stark Street.

She’s described as a black female, 5’4″ tall, 150 pounds, wearing a hot pink t-shirt, blue denim shorts, sandals and wearing her hair in a bun.

Mary was supposed to be watching her younger sibling, but was reportedly upset about having to babysit. Mary and her family are new to the area, so she may not be familiar with the neighborhood.

Officers searched the area Friday night, but did not find her.

At this point, police do not suspect foul play.

If anyone sees Mary, please call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Det. Lori Fonken at 503.823.1081.