Man injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot Friday night in Northeast Portland.

North Precinct officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 9500 block of North Adriatic Avenue.

When authorities arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Portland hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses told police they heard several people fighting before they heard gunfire.

There is no suspect at this time.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact assault detectives at 503.823.0400.