Man hit by passing car suffers traumatic injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young man is suffering from traumatic injuries after being hit by a car on SE 122nd Avenue Saturday evening.

Portland police said the 20-year-old was hit near Liebe Street while getting out of his parked car. The driver did not stop, but was found by police near SE 140th and Holgate. Two people were detained.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SE 122nd Avenue is closed from Raymond Street to Holgate Boulevard while the Major Crash Team investigates.