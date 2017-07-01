Baby dies in 2-car crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crash on US 97 near Culver Highway Junction left a 9-month-old baby dead and a man injured.

Oregon State Police and Jefferson County officials responded to a fatal collision Friday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations revealed a white Ford Escape, driven by 26-year-old Brandon Shaw, was driving northbound on US 97. Shaw attempted to make a left turn onto Culver Highway when he came into the path of a southbound Ford F750, which was driven by 41-year-old Douglas Dean Jr.

Dean attempted to avoid Shaw and struck the passenger side of Shaw’s Ford Escape. Shaw’s car then crashed onto its side.

Medics attempted live-saving measures on the baby, who was in the Ford Escape, however, the 9-month-old died at the scene.

Shaw was transported by air to a hospital in Redmond and Dean did not suffer any injuries.

Officials determined alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.