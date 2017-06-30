Wilsonville detective ‘didn’t investigate because of burnout’

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) – A former Clackamas County sheriff’s detective has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for failing to investigate reports of child abuse.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jeffrey Allen Green pleaded guilty on Thursday. He is accused of not investigating more than 50 cases during his six years as a detective.

Green’s lawyer William Bruce Shepley says his client wasn’t doing his job because he was burned out. Green was assigned to an array of crimes in Wilsonville, including rape, child sexual assault and theft.

A judge abided by the terms of a plea deal and sentenced Green to one year of probation, $1,100 in fines and fees and an order to relinquish his police certification so he can never work as an officer again.