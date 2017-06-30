Sex offender accused in 2011 faces new rape charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A level 3 registered sex offender who was already in jail for an alleged rape in 2011 has been indicted on multiple sexual assault charges in connection with a May 2017 investigation involving a 24-year-old woman.

A Multnomah County Grand Jury indicted 63-year-old Curtis Clinton Williams Thursday on charges of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and coercion.

According to police, the victim met Williams May 18 in downtown Portland. The woman was homeless and Williams allegedly offered her a motel room for the night, which she accepted. Williams rented a room at a Southeast Portland motel.

Soon after they entered the motel room, Williams allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. Police said Williams kept the her in the room against her will for hours, but she was eventually able to escape.

After she escaped, she ran to a nearby restaurant and asked an employee to call police.

Williams has been in custody since June 8 after Portland Police Bureau Sex Crimes Unit detectives arrested him in connection to the 2011 sexual assault investigation. A sexual assault forensic evidence kit connected to the case was recently submitted for testing as part of the police bureau’s effort to test all kits that were previously not submitted for testing. The test results linked Williams to the 2011 case.

He was booked into jail on charges of rape, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration and sex abuse all in the first degree.

He’s also being held on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.