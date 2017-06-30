Portland’s Mounted Patrol Unit reins it in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau’s Mounted Patrol Unit officially disbanded on Friday.

The Portland city budget approved by city council in May eliminated funding for the unit.

The five sworn officers assigned to MPU will be reassigned to vacant policing positions within the bureau.

In a statement on Friday, Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman thanked the unit, saying it debuted in the 4th of July parade in 1875 and “share a unique place in the Bureau’s history.”

A group in support of the unit, Friends of the Mounted Patrol, fought to keep the unit afloat, ultimately losing the battle due to high costs and lack of space to house the horses.