Photos: Waterfront Blues Festival kicks off

The festival is the Oregon Food Bank's largest fundraiser

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN)
Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival kicked off for the 30th year on June 30, 2017.

The festival started Friday at noon and runs through Tuesday with hundreds of performances to enjoy.

Waterfront Blues Festival day 1