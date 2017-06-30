Photos: Waterfront Blues Festival kicks off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival kicked off for the 30th year on June 30, 2017.
The festival started Friday at noon and runs through Tuesday with hundreds of performances to enjoy.
Waterfront Blues Festival day 1
Waterfront Blues Festival day 1 x
