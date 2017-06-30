Patriot Prayer rally, counter-protest set for Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A ‘Freedom March’ is planned for Friday evening in downtown Portland.

According to a Facebook event, Joey Gibson with Vancouver-based group Patriot Prayer has organized the march “to promote freedom and courage.”

The group is set to meet at 6 p.m. at the Salmon Street Fountain.

A counter-protest has been organized, with the event titled “Enough: Stop Patriot Prayer Now!” on Facebook.

Organizers from the same groups gathered for dueling protests on June 4, which remained mainly peaceful despite 14 arrests.

The number of people planning to participate in Friday’s rallies is unknown.

KOIN 6 News will update this story with more information soon.