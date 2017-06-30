Oregon Youth Authority reviews security after teens escape

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Youth Authority officials are reviewing their security policies after two teenagers escaped from Camp Riverbend, a transitional living facility in La Grande.

Authorities say 18-year-old Brittain McAuliffe and 18-year-old Micah West left through a gate June 20 after taking a slide card from the facility.

It’s unclear how they got the card, and the teens have not been caught after more than a week on the run.

Youth authority spokesman Benjamin Chambers tells The Observer newspaper that one change has already been put in place.

No one – not even staff – can get through the gate with a slide card.

The escape was the first at Camp Riverbend since 2008.