3-vehicle crash kills one on NE Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash between a truck and 2 passenger vehicles left one person dead along NE 148th Avenue and Marine Drive Friday afternoon.

Before officers were able to arrive at the scene, a witness was trying CPR on one of the people involved, authorities said.

PF&R tweeted one of the vehicles rolled over and went down the embankment.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened that caused the tractor-trailer and 2 vehicles to collide.

Northeast Marine Drive between 122nd and 162nd will be closed for several hours, officials said.