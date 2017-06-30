Heading to Blues Fest? Here’s what you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2017 Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival has officially started and organizers have a few tips for those attending.

The festival started Friday at noon and runs through Tuesday with hundreds of performances to enjoy.

What to bring

In order to fully enjoy the experience, make sure to bring the following.

Your pass

Unlimited number of factory sealed water bottles or an empty reusable bottle

Phones and personal cameras

However, organizers of the fest ask people to not bring cameras with a detachable lens longer than 4 inches, illegal drugs or animals, except for service animals.

For a full list of what you can and cannot bring, check out the Blues Festival website.

Getting to the festival

Whether you want to drive, bike or walk to the Blues Fest, there are plenty of ways to get there.

As street parking fills up quickly, organizers recommend parking your car at a Smart Park garage, which can be found at SW 4th and Yamhill, SW 3rd and Alder and SW 1st and Jefferson.

If you plan on biking, volunteer groups have set up 2 bicycle parking locations on site, one near the main gate and the other by the Oregonian Front Porch Stage at the north end of the festival site.

For those who want to drink at the festival or avoid the hassle of parking, Blues Fest has partnered with Uber, the ride-sharing app.

Take a look here for a complete list of parking garages, directions and traffic alerts.

Festival forecast

The weather is supposed to hot and mostly sunny throughout the Blues Fest. The high for Friday is 86 degrees, but make sure to bring a jacket as temperatures will fall to 57 degrees later in the night.

Stay updated by downloading the PDX Weather App.

Personalize your schedule

Hundreds of performers are expected to take the stage at the 30th anniversary Blues Fest. In order to make sure you don’t miss any of your favorites over the next 5 days, create your own festival schedule.

Click here to check out the schedule and create yours.

Need more info?

Whether you want to memorize the site map or still need to purchase your tickets, head to the Waterfront Blues Festival website for all information regarding this memorable event.