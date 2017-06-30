Fire destroys 2 cars in Hillsboro hospital parking lot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Two cars were destroyed in a parking structure after a flame engulfed them Friday morning.

Around 7:37 a.m., Hillsboro Fire and Rescue responded to a car fire at Tuality Hospital. Officials said heavy black smoke was coming from the 3rd floor on the southwest corner of the 4-story parking lot.

A Jeep Cherokee and a car parked next to it were completely engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but both vehicles were destroyed.

A few other vehicles parked nearby also suffered minor damages.

Tuality health plan coordinator Sharon Naidu, 39, said she arrived for work around 7:35 a.m. She parked her 2016 Jeep Cherokee on the 3rd floor as she normally does. However, when she got out of her car, she heard a popping sound and saw smoke coming from under the vehicle.

Naidu immediately contacted Tuality security, who arrived moments later and quickly evacuated the parking area when they realized they wouldn’t be able to extinguish the flame.

Hillsboro Fire investigators are currently interviewing additional witnesses and reviewing the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.