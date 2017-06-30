Cano hits 2 HRs, Miranda pitches Mariners over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Robinson Cano hit two home runs, Ariel Miranda allowed only two hits in seven innings and the Seattle Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory Friday over the Los Angeles Angels.

Cano’s 15th and 16th home runs of the season gave him five RBIs.

Miranda (7-4) threw his finest game of the season. The only hits he allowed were a bloop single to Kory Calhoun in the fourth and a double to Andrelton Simmons in the fifth. He walked two and struck out four.

Los Angeles’ Parker Bridwell (2-1) was hit hard all night in his first career loss, surrendering 11 hits and three home runs.

Catcher Mike Zunino started Seattle’s scoring with a solo home run in the third. Kyle Seager added a solo shot in the ninth, his 10th on the season. Ben Gamel and Seager each had four hits, while Cano had three.