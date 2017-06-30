3 new courses proposed for 2017 Portland Marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the annual Portland Marathon hanging in the balance, city officials proposed 3 routes runners could take that would meet the needs of the city and the wants of organizers.

The marathon was at risk when the City of Portland denied a permit for the 2017 Portland Marathon because the planned course would require more police officers to staff than the force has available.

City officials asked organizers to change their route to accommodate the staffing issues.

On Friday, the Portland Bureau of Transportation released 3 proposed courses that may work for both. But organizers need to choose one of these options by July 17, with refinements to that course agreed to in writing no later than July 31.

Also by July 31, the Portland Marathon must pay the City of Portland the estimated costs for the resources of both police and PBOT. Officials said the costs for PBOT range between $13,400 and $14,600, while police costs range between $26,000 and $33,000.

Total cost estimates, including the event permit, is slightly more than $72,000, officials said.

The 3 proposed routes meet different goals for the marathon:

— Route 1 begins and ends in downtown Portland and utilizes the St. Johns Bridge and the Willamette Bluff

— Route 2 begins and ends in downtown Portland and utilizes the St. Johns Bridge and SW Terwilliger loop

— Route 3 begins and ends in downtown Portland, keeps the classic Southwest triangle section and the St. Johns Bridge

The Portland Marathon is scheduled for October 8, 2017. Registration is already taking place.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.