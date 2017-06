PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A TriMet bus was hit by gunfire late Wednesday night.

TriMet spokesperson Roberta Altstadt says the bus line 75 was struck on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd at Lombard. Two passengers were on board as well as the driver.

As officers were responding to the scene they received additional information that a suspect appeared to be shooting at a person in a car but struck the bus instead.

Several cars were also damaged. No one was injured.