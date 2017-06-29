Teen charged with stabbing 2 females at Holladay Park

Related Coverage 2 injured, 2 arrested in Holladay Park stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with the double stabbing at Holladay Park on Tuesday.

KOIN 6 News is not identifying the juvenile because a grand jury has not indicted him.

The stabbing happened following a drug deal involving Xanax on June 27 around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northeast Holladay Street, according to court documents. When officers arrived, they found two females suffering from apparent stab wounds to their upper torsos. Both stabbing victims were taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Police located the suspect shortly after the stabbing inside a nearby hotel. He told detectives that he and a group of people took the MAX to Holladay Park where they approached another group so they could sell drugs.

About 10 pills were exchanged. A fight broke out between the 15-year-old and the individual who took the pills.

The 15-year-old boy said he was assaulted and people tried to take his bag, according to court documents.

The boy said he stabbed “one or two people” and said he “really wanted to stab the male who took the pills but never had the opportunity,” according to court documents.

He is being held at the Multnomah County Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of second-degree assault, which are Ballot Measure 11 crimes. He is due back in court July 5.