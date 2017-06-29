Tattoo may help ID body found in Columbia Slough

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Slough earlier this month and authorities need help identifying him.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol deputies recovered the body on Saturday, June 17 around 12:30 p.m.

He is a white man between 25 and 40, 5-foot-6-inches tall and 162 pounds. He has dark brown or black wavy hair and signs of dental restoration. The medical examiner’s office believes his tattoo may help identify him.

On his inner right arm is a black and white tattoo of a trident with a cobra and Sanskrit writing. It’s about 7 inches tall and 3.5 inches wide.

If you know anything about this person, you are asked to call 971.673.8220 and reference case number 17-1073.