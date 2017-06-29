Registered sex offender charged for child pornography

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday on charges of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

Luis Edward Trybom, 38, is a registered sex offender for a 1997 conviction for third degree sex abuse. He is being held on $1,000,000 bail at the Multnomah County Jail and faces 4 child pornography counts.

Trybom is the director of the Portland Soccer Academy.

Court records show Trybom was charged with 4 counts of the same crime in May 2016, as well as one count luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in April 2016 and failure to report as a sex offender in November 2016.

Detectives believe their may be other victims and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Nathan Sheppard at 503-823-3886, nathan.sheppard@portlandoregon.gov.