Most common fireworks injury? Your face

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local fire agencies want to remind people not to forget common sense when lighting off fireworks during the 4th of July weekend.

While fireworks are fun and a great way to commemorate the holiday, fire officials fear the dangers it poses to both people and property.

The theme for Portland firefighters this year is to educate everyone using fireworks.

Lt. Rich Tyler with Portland Fire & Rescue said, “I think it’s just a reminder of the basics of staying safe. While fireworks are very entertaining and can be very fun, there’s a danger to them.”

Agencies in the Portland area tally hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage every 4th of July, and many minor burns caused by fireworks don’t get reported.

According to Tyler, the number one place where people receive injuries from fireworks is their face. He said it’s because when people are lighting fireworks, they’re usually leaning over it, so if people don’t get away quickly enough, the fireworks can hit them in the face.

While there is no illegal fireworks hotline this year, officials hope educating people and making them more aware of the dangers will help avoid injuries and property damage.

Here are Portland Fire’s reminders:

Don’t use illegal fireworks

Light fireworks one at a time on hard surfaces

Soak them in water after use