Drunk driver crashes into SE Portland TriMet bus shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man crashed his white truck into a TriMet bus shelter and concrete barrier in Southeast Portland.

An East Precinct officer was responding to an emergency call Thursday driving on Southeast Powell Boulevard near Southeast 50th Avenue when he saw the suspect speed eastbound on Powell Boulevard before crashing.

Police said Andrew McLaughlin then got out of the truck and started walking away from the crash, along with a passenger who also exited the vehicle.

After officers confronted McLaughlin, they determined he was impaired by alcohol.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, failure to perform the duties of a driver and criminal mischief in the second degree.

The passenger was also intoxicated and taken to a sobering facility.

McLaughlin is currently booked at the Multnomah County Jail.