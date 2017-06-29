Battle Ground chiropractor charged with rape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Battle Ground chiropractor was arrested after police investigated accusations he inappropriately touched two patients.

Mark S. LaRue, 64, owner of Battle Ground Family Chiropractic on W Main Street, was charge with Rape II and indecent liberties. He has been practicing at his clinic since 2002 and is licensed in Washington and Oregon.

Battle Ground Police said their investigation started in May 2017 when a 22-year-old and a 47-year-old woman reported that he touched them in a sexual manner during their treatment.

Police learned 3 other women made similar accusations in 2003 and 2004 but there wasn’t enough evidence to charge or prosecute him at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360.342.5252.