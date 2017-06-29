Albany man arrested for sex abuse against juvenile

ALBANY, Ore. (KOIN) — Christopher Michael Douglass, 35, of Albany was arrested on several sex abuse crimes against a juvenile female.

Linn County deputies completed their investigation and obtained a warrant for his arrest in May before finding he had fled the state.

Douglass was apprehended following a brief foot chase in Bullhead City, Arizona in early June and was extradited to Oregon.

Douglass is now in the Linn County Jail, pending charges of sex abuse I and unlawful sexual penetration II.

Linn County police are continuing the investigation, and are asking anyone with information to contact Deputy Lacy at 541.967.3950.