4 indicted in fatal Gresham shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The four people connected with a murder at a Gresham elementary school will appear in court on Thursday.

Austin Brown, Andrew J. McMahon, Amber Wilson and Tyler Mead have all been indicted by a grand jury in Multnomah County.

Brown, the suspected shooter, is charged with aggravated murder, felony murder with a firearm and first-degree robbery.

McMahon, Wilson and Mead are all charged felony murder with a firearm and first-degree robbery.

Police believe the shooting occurred during a drug deal. When officers found the body of Alexander Brodigan he was inside a vehicle that had crashed into North Gresham Elementary School. The medical examiner determined Brodigan died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Mead and Wilson are 17-years-old and have been charged as adults, which is why KOIN 6 News is choosing to identify them and use their booking photos.

Detectives learned the group of 4 had planned to rob Brodigan who went to the park to sell drugs, according to court documents.

Wilson told detectives she took the gun from her mother’s house.