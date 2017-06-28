Police seek help in apparent bald eagle shooting

GASTON, Ore. (AP) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a bald eagle was injured in an apparent shooting west of Portland.

Oregon State Police say officers responded to an area north of Gaston Wednesday morning for an injured bald eagle. Police followed the bird through thick brush, a swampy marsh area and through a field before capturing it.

Police took the bird to the Audubon Society where it was determined that the bird was likely shot. Police say an injured bald eagle call was initially reported last week in the area, but the bird flew away.

Police and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Senior Trooper Mike VanRenterghem or Trooper Tayler Jerome at 1-800-452-7888 or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 503-682-6131.