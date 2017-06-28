Blood-covered man steals ODOT truck in Milwaukie

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect stole an Oregon Department of Transportation truck Wednesday, leading police on a short pursuit before crashing in Northeast Portland.

Police said a man covered in blood stole an ODOT truck from a maintenance yard in Milwaukie.

A tracking device in the truck helped police track the vehicle.

The suspect crashed the truck in the area of Northeast 50th and Brazee Street and then took off running.

Police and K9 units are searching the area. However, it’s not clear if they’re still looking for the man or other suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.