Phillies rally with 2 runs in 9th to stun Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Tommy Joseph hit his 13th homer of the season leading off the ninth inning, Andrew Knapp followed with a two-out RBI single and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Seattle held a 4-3 lead headed to the ninth and had not allowed a hit to the Phillies since the third inning.

Joseph changed that quickly hitting a 98 mph fastball on a 3-2 pitch from Seattle closer Edwin Diaz (2-3) out to left field, tying the game at 4-all.

Diaz struck out the next two batters, but walked Cameron Perkins and a balk moved Perkins into scoring position.

Knapp delivered, lining a 1-2 pitch into right field to give the Phillies the lead.