Phillies rally with 2 runs in 9th to stun Mariners

Phillies rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Mariners

The Associated Press Published:
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis jumps over Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura after forcing Segura at second and turning the double play to get Mariners' Robinson Cano out at first during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis jumps over Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura after forcing Segura at second and turning the double play to get Mariners' Robinson Cano out at first during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Tommy Joseph hit his 13th homer of the season leading off the ninth inning, Andrew Knapp followed with a two-out RBI single and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Seattle held a 4-3 lead headed to the ninth and had not allowed a hit to the Phillies since the third inning.

Joseph changed that quickly hitting a 98 mph fastball on a 3-2 pitch from Seattle closer Edwin Diaz (2-3) out to left field, tying the game at 4-all.

Diaz struck out the next two batters, but walked Cameron Perkins and a balk moved Perkins into scoring position.

Knapp delivered, lining a 1-2 pitch into right field to give the Phillies the lead.