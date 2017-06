PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old Molalla man was killed in a crash on Tuesday on Highway 213 in Mulino.

Oregon State Police say Vincent Merkley was riding a red 2006 custom Bigdog motorcycle northbound on Highway 213 at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2007 Jeep Liberty driven by a 25-year-old woman.

Merkley was ejected from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet. The motorcycle ended up down an embankment.